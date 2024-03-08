Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club previously trained at this location in the East End before moving to Lennoxtown, and they announced in September that construction was starting on a new facility. The men's first team are expected to continue training in Lennoxtown, but construction has begun on the Barrowfield Training Centre, which will be home to the women's first team alongside academy players.

The new training centre will feature an indoor arena, featuring a full-sized IFA-approved artificial surface, outdoor natural grass and artificial pitches, gym facilities and medical suites for player treatment. There will be a sports science centre, analysis centre and classroom facilities.

When the development was announced, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Today’s announcement is very significant news for the Club and will give our young players, boys and girls, every opportunity to develop further.

"I know the Club always aims to be the best in everything it does and the new centre demonstrates Celtic’s real commitment to this area.

"Ultimately, the aim of our Academy is to develop first-team players who reach first-team level and I know these great new facilities can support this objective very positively.

'I am sure the new complex will be welcomed by our coaches and young players and of course, our women’s first-team, giving them all every opportunity to grow and improve in all areas of their work.'