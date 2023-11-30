'We always need help' Celtic star issues transfer plea to board
A Celtic star is confident that the board will supply Brendan Rodgers with sufficient funds to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Celtic superstar Callum McGregor has issued a transfer plea to the Celtic board ahead of the upcoming January transfer window - however, he is 'sure' that the necessary funds will be given to Brendan Rodgers for him to improve the squad.
While Celtic already have a relatively strong squad, sitting comfortably at the top of the Scottish Premiership, McGregor feels there is still room for improvement. He said that bringing in more top players 'builds competition' and that the team 'want to continue to push as a club and as a group'. Despite Celtic's strong performance in the league, their outings in the Champions League have told a different story. They sit rooted to the bottom of Group E with just a single point from five games - moreover, they have only scored three goals in Europe's top competition, while they have conceded 14.
What did Callum McGregor say in the interview?
Advertisement
Advertisement
When asked on the January transfer window, McGregor said: “We always need help. If you ask any manager how many new players does he want he will always say it’s as many as he can. And it’s the same for the players.
“We want as many good players coming through the door as we can. That builds competition in training and games all the time. And the level just accelerates from there. We want to continue to push as a club and as a group and I’m sure they [the Celtic board] will do that.
"I think they will. January is notorious for being the one where they can see how the first half of the season plays out. And whatever we need, they have a good track record of doing that, in terms of backing the team and backing the manager. I am sure that’ll happen in January.”