'We've got a chance' St. Johnstone boss confident ahead of Celtic clash

Celtic are set to take on St. Johnstone at the weekend - and their manager, Craig Levein, believes that his team has what it takes to cause an upset.

He said that his team will not worry about what Celtic 'can do' - instead, they will try to emulate the display they put forth when they snatched a draw at Celtic Park earlier in the season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that game, the Celts drew 0-0 with the Perth outfit, despite enjoying 76% of the possession and notching up 24 shots in total. This time around, the Hoops will be hoping for a better time in front of goal.

What did Craig Levein say before the game against Celtic on Saturday?

Speaking to The Courier ahead of the game, Levein said: "By this stage of the season you know pretty much what to expect from every opponent. It was unusual to see both Old Firm teams lose on the same weekend but they seem to have bounced back well in their cup ties.

"They’ve both got the pressure that goes with a tight title race. There’s not a lot between them this season. It wouldn’t surprise me if either of them end up winning. That’s not our concern, though. The boys got a draw at Celtic Park early in the season and I thought we played pretty well against them here.

"We had a really good chance to equalise when it was 2-1, didn’t take it and they got a third. We know that they’ve got quality players but if we work hard and stick to the game plan it will give us a chance. We’ll not go there just worrying about what they can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad