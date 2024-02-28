Lennon Miller wowed audiences when Celtic took on Motherwell - he pulled off a sublime drag back that left Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley in a spin, before setting up Blair Spittal to score the opening goal of the game.

Celtic went on to win the game 3-1, thanks to a brace from Adam Idah with Luis Palma putting the cherry on top in added time. Nevertheless, the 17-year-old's fine performance caught the eye of several onlookers - including Hoops head coach Brendan Rodgers, who approached Miller after the game had concluded to whisper something in his ear.

Both the Celts and bitter rivals Rangers have been linked with a move for the youngster recently - he has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Motherwell this season, scoring two goals and notching up as many assists.

What did Brendan Rodgers say to Lennon Miller at full time?

When asked what Rodgers said to him after the game, Miller replied [via Daily Record]: "He just said ‘well done’ and ‘good luck for the season’. It’s nice to get recognition from the people who have had such a good career in the game. I don’t really look at social media, it doesn’t really affect me. I just need to show what the manager what I can do each day in training and on a Saturday.” Meanwhile, on the turn he pulled off, Miller said: "No, it was just purely instinctive. I got the ball on my left foot so it was a bit like a shock! It was nice to get the assist and the finish was excellent from Blair. Obviously the turn was going to get all the headlines but I feel like I’ve played better this season and I was a wee bit sloppy at times and could have kept the ball a bit better.