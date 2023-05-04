Everything you need to know to tune into Celtic’s Scottish Premiership clash against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Celtic require another three points to be crowned Scottish champions and they can clinch the title in their first post-split fixture against Hearts at Tynecastle this weekend.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently 13 points clear of Rangers with only five matches remaining to ensure one more win would wrap things up when they travel along the M8 to the Capital on Sunday.

It has been a near-perfect domestic campaign for the Hoops as the seek a world-record EIGHTH treble - and first under the Australian’s leadership.

Hearts were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Celtic last month. Picture: SNS

Celtic proved too strong for Glasgow rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final last weekend, with Jota’s first-half header settling a tense tie to book a return trip to Hampden Park on Saturday, June 3.

For now though, it’s a question of whether they can get over the finish line in Gorgie or be forced to wait until next week at Ibrox. To emphasise just how relentless Celtic have been domesitcally, Postecoglou’s men have dropped just seven points out of a possible 99 so far this term.

Hearts will provide another stern test after Steven Naismith’s side ended a dismal run of six straight defeats with a resounding 6-1 rout at home to Ross County almost a fortnight ago. They are currently locked in a battle with Aberdeen to finish best of the rest in third spot and guarantee European football next season.

Celtic, however, have won all four meetings between the sides including a 3-0 Scottish Cup romp at Tynecastle back in March.

This weekend’s match will be broadcast live on TV and online. For supporters who can’t make it to the match, here is everything you need to know about how to watch all the action...

What TV channel is Rangers vs on? Date and kick off time

Hearts vs Celtic takes place on Sunday, May 7 with a slightly earlier than usual kick-off of 2:15pm (UK time).

Odds: Hearts 15/2 | Draw 19/4 | Celtic 3/10 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 2.00pm on their football channel and at 2.10pm on the Main Event channel. Sky customers can stream the game via the SkyGo app.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.15pm on the same night and repeated again on at 11.30pm on Sunday evening, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Nick Walsh will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Graeme Stewart and Alan Mulvanny, with Alan Newlands confirmed as the fourth official. Willie Collum takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Sean Carr.

Latest Hearts team news

The Jambos remain without long-term absentees Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett and Beni Baningime as they continue to recovering from serious knee injuries, while veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon and midfielder Gary Mackay-Steven are still sidelined.

Interim manager Steven Naismith has acknowledge to temptation to give a number of the club’s youngsters a chance to impress, with players such as Bobby McLuckie (16), Macaulay Tait (17) and James Wilson (16) impressing at youth level and agreeing new deals last week.

Latest Celtic team news

Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and is set to undergo surgery on a niggling knee injury. He will be joined by right-back Alistair Johnston on the sidelines after the Canadian international sustained an ankle injury during last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final. It’s expected he will be out of action until at least the cup final.

