What happened to the 28 signings Celtic made during Brendan Rodgers' first stint at Parkhead

By Kyle Newbould
Published 7th Jul 2024, 12:16 BST
Celtic backed their manager in the transfer window but the fortunes of his many signings differed greatly.

Brendan Rodgers’ first spell as Celtic manager will always be remembered as one of the most successful periods in the club’s recent history, with the Hoops winning two consecutive trebles on their way to an unprecedented ‘treble treble’. The former defender headed north from Liverpool in May 2016 and went on to win countless major honours.

He was helped by a consistent level of solid recruitment as those in charge at Parkhead spent well - but not all of Rodgers’ signings worked out and not all have gone on to enjoy strong careers. All in all, 28 players came through the door over two-and-a-half seasons and GlasgowWorld has taken a look at what happened to them all.

Still playing regularly for English League One outfit Bristol Rovers, aged 35.

1. Scott Sinclair

Currently playing for Portuguese top-flight side Arouca.

2. Eboue Kouassi

Left Celtic for German outfit VfL Bochum in 2019, where he remains.

3. Cristian Gamboa

Impressed during five years at Celtic before joining Premier League side Brentford in 2021. A regular starter for the Bees and a 37-cap Norway international.

4. Kristoffer Ajer

