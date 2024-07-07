Brendan Rodgers’ first spell as Celtic manager will always be remembered as one of the most successful periods in the club’s recent history, with the Hoops winning two consecutive trebles on their way to an unprecedented ‘treble treble’. The former defender headed north from Liverpool in May 2016 and went on to win countless major honours.

He was helped by a consistent level of solid recruitment as those in charge at Parkhead spent well - but not all of Rodgers’ signings worked out and not all have gone on to enjoy strong careers. All in all, 28 players came through the door over two-and-a-half seasons and GlasgowWorld has taken a look at what happened to them all.