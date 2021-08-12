What TV channel is Celtic vs FK Jablonec on? Stream details, kick-off time and team news for Europa League clash

Ange Postecoglou continues his bid to take the Hoops into Europe on Thursday night.

Celtic players celebrate (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Celtic will be hoping to take another step towards qualifying for the Europa League when they host Czech outfit FK Jablonec this evening.

The Bhoys head into the match with a commanding lead thanks to a 4-2 victory in the first leg, and will have been boosted by their superb performance against Dundee at the weekend.

Ange Postecoglou saw his men bag six without reply in the Scottish Premiership, but will be acutely aware of the need to avoid any kind of complacency when they line up against Jablonec.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs FK Jablonec kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs FK Jablonec

What: Europa League Third Round Qualification, second leg.

Where: Parkhead, Glasgow

When: 7.45pm, Thursday August 12th, 2021

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The game is not being broadcast on TV, but a live stream of the match is available via Celtic TV for UK and international subscribers with the broadcast starting at 7.15pm.

Presenter Connie McLaughlin will be joined by former Hoops favourites John Hartson and John Collins.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs FK Jablonec?

The big news is that new signing James McCarthy could make his debut for the Hoops, having just missed out on the squad for last weekend’s 6-0 thumping of Dundee.