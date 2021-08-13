What TV channel is Celtic vs Hearts on? Stream details, kick-off time and team news for League Cup clash

Will the Hoops exact revenge for their recent opening night defeat?

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull celebrates scoring the opening goal against FK Jablonec. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Celtic head into Sunday’s Scottish League Cup clash against Hearts knowing that they must be much-improved from the last time the two sides met.

The Hoops were humbled in their Scottish Premiership opener a couple of weeks ago, slipping to a 2-1 defeat in the capital.

Since then, however, Ange Postecoglou’s men have looked reinvigorated, putting six past Dundee last weekend and scoring a commanding Europa League qualification triumph over FK Jablonec.

But how will they fare on Sunday afternoon?

We’ve gathered all the information you need to know about

What time does Celtic vs Hearts kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Hearts

What: Scottish League Cup, second round

Where: Parkhead, Glasgow

When: 3pm, Sunday August 15th, 2021

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live by tournament sponsors Premier Sports, with coverage from Parkhead starting at 2.30pm.

Viewers can also stream the game via the Premier Player website or app.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Hearts?

Celtic will have had a pretty tight turnaround from Thursday night’s Europa League victory over FK Jablonec heading into this one, and there were two major talking points from that match against the Czech outfit.

Firstly, teenage winger Liel Abada missed out completely, with Postecoglou explaining that he had picked up an injury in training and was rested as a precaution. As yet, it is unclear whether he will be available for Sunday’s clash.