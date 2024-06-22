When all 31 Celtic first team contracts expire as Brendan Rodgers prepares for summer transfers

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 19:00 BST

A look at when each Celtic first team contract is set to expire as Brendan Rodgers looks to add to his squad.

Celtic will be looking to strengthen again this season despite the success of last term. The Hoops managed a league and cup double thanks to a strong start to the season, but Brendan Rodgers knows the campaign was far from perfect, and had Rangers stayed consistent, the title bid may well have ended differently.

Above all that, Rodgers has made it clear he wants to compete better in the Champions League, and a stronger squad will be required to manage that. But what of the players who are already at the club? Here we round up when each existing first team contract is set to expire. Take a look below.

2026

1. Ben Siegrist

2026 | Getty Images

2029

2. Cameron Carter-Vickers

2029 | Getty Images

2028

3. Maik Nawrocki

2028 | AFP via Getty Images

2028

4. Gustaf Lagerbielke

2028 | AFP via Getty Images

Related topics:Brendan RodgersChampions League

