Celtic will be looking to strengthen again this season despite the success of last term. The Hoops managed a league and cup double thanks to a strong start to the season, but Brendan Rodgers knows the campaign was far from perfect, and had Rangers stayed consistent, the title bid may well have ended differently.

Above all that, Rodgers has made it clear he wants to compete better in the Champions League, and a stronger squad will be required to manage that. But what of the players who are already at the club? Here we round up when each existing first team contract is set to expire. Take a look below.