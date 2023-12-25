A full breakdown on Celtic's current first-team contract situation to see when each of the players' deals are set to expire

Celtic have enjoyed a mixed first half of the 2023/24 season thus far, but what does their contract situation look like ahead of January?

The Bhoys hold a two-point advantage over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but an early Champions League exit and recent domestic slip-ups has ensured their arch rivals have moved within striking distance in the title race.

With that in mind, we have rounded up the full Celtic squad to see when each of the players’ deals expire:

2 . Joe Hart (36) - Goalkeeper May 2024

3 . Alistair Johnston (25) - Right-back December 2027

4 . Greg Taylor (26) - Left-back June 2024