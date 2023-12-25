Register
BREAKING

When all 38 Celtic first-team players' contracts expire including £3m flop signing and South Korean midfield outcast

A full breakdown on Celtic's current first-team contract situation to see when each of the players' deals are set to expire

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 25th Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT

Celtic have enjoyed a mixed first half of the 2023/24 season thus far, but what does their contract situation look like ahead of January?

The Bhoys hold a two-point advantage over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but an early Champions League exit and recent domestic slip-ups has ensured their arch rivals have moved within striking distance in the title race.

With that in mind, we have rounded up the full Celtic squad to see when each of the players’ deals expire:

Kyogo Furuhashi is warmly embraced by his Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after scoring the opener in a 2-0 win over Livingston.

1. Contract status of every Celtic player - gallery

Kyogo Furuhashi is warmly embraced by his Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after scoring the opener in a 2-0 win over Livingston. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

May 2024

2. Joe Hart (36) - Goalkeeper

May 2024

December 2027

3. Alistair Johnston (25) - Right-back

December 2027

June 2024

4. Greg Taylor (26) - Left-back

June 2024

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish Premiership