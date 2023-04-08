Ange Postecoglou’s side now look set to retain the Scottish Premiership after beating Rangers in a thrilling derby at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Celtic have established a 12 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after today’s 3-2 victory over Rangers at Celtic Park and now look set to retain their league title.

A thrilling derby day in Glasgow saw Kyogo Furuhashi net a double and Jota also get on the scoresheet while Gers’ skipper James Tavernier netted two for the visitors including a stunning free kick. The lead that Ange Postecoglou’s side now have in the league looks unassailable with only seven matches remaining for both and, although it is not over till it’s over, this is when the Hoops could realistically expect to lift the league title:

When can Cetic win the title?

Both Celtic and Rangers now have two pre-split and five post split fixtures remaining in the Scottish Premiership season including one more match against each other. With Celtic’s 12 point lead that means that they would be guaranteed to lift the title on Round 35 (the second post split fixture) if they win all their matches between now and then as Rangers would no longer be able to mathematically catch them even if they also win all their matches between now and then. That means that Celtic could be celebrating a title win on the weekend of May 13/14.

Obviously that date is far from set in stone but given that Celtic are now on a 16 game winning run and haven’t dropped points since the 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox, it’s not unreasonable to think they could win their next four league fixtures to guarantee the title. Of course, if Celtic do win their next four league matches and Rangers drop points in the same period then the title can be officially decided before then.

Who are Celtic’s remaining fixtures against?

Celtic’s final two Scottish Premiership fixtures before the split will be against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on April 16 before Motherwell visit Celtic Park on April 24. After those matches it will be another meeting with Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi final before starting the post split fixtures.

Who are Rangers remaining fixtures against?

Rangers welcome St Mirren to Ibrox on April 15 in their next Scottish Premiership fixture. Their final league match before the split will be a difficult trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen. The Dons have been revitalised under Barry Robson and the Gers are certain to receive a hostile welcome in the North East.

Post-split fixture dates

The dates for the post split Scottish Premiership fixtures have been released although the actual matches will not be confirmed until after the final round of regular fixtures. Here are the post split fixture dates:

Rd 34 - Weekend of May 6-7

Rd 35 - Weekend of May 13-14

Rd 36 - Weekend of May 20-21

Rd 37 - Midweek of May 23-24

Rd 38 - Weekend of May 27-28