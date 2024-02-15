Celtic are hoping to win their third consecutive league title this term as Brendan Rodgers aims to carry on the success of his predecessor Ange Postecoglou.

Rodgers is no stranger to success in the Celtic Park dugout and he will be hoping to add to the seven trophies that he lifted in his previous two and a half stint as manager between 2016 and 2019.

The Hoops have a talented group of players with plenty of experience in the final run-in as they face immense competition from a rejuvenated Rangers team. New contract talks are on the agenda over Liam Scales while they want to keep promising youngster Rocco Vata long-term.

Then there's the rumbling goalkeeper debate. Joe Hart is out of contract and will he remain number one come August?

Heading into the summer, it's highly likely there will be changes in the playing staff at Parkhead as Rodgers continues to put his stamp on affairs.

With that in mind we take a look at all of Celtic’s current players and when their contracts are due to expire.

1 . Joe Hart (36) - Goalkeeper May 2024

2 . Alistair Johnston (25) - Right-back December 2027

3 . Greg Taylor (26) - Left-back June 2025

4 . Gustaf Lagerbielke (23) - Centre-back May 2028 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group