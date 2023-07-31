Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will be looking to trim down a rather bloated 35-man squad as the 2023/24 season looms.

The Hoops have added five new players this summer as they aim to continue their domestic dominanace, with Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga), Marco Tilio (Melbourne City), Yang Hyun-Jun (Gangwon), Kwon Hyeok-kyu (Busan IPark) and Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) all checking in at Lennoxtown. Tomoki Iwata’s deal has turned permanent after initally joining on loan in January.

Attention now turns to potential outgoings and Northern Irishman Rodgers faces a number of tough decisions ahead of naming a 25-man European squad, which requires at least four homegrown academy products

B-team youngsters Rocco Vata, Ben McPherson, Ben Summers and Daniel Kelly were all handed game time and made a positive impression during the club’s summer tour of Japan earlier this month. It remains to be seen if they will feature regularly as part of the first-team squad going forward.

Skipper Callum McGregor, talisman Kyogo Furuhashi and winger Daizen Maeda has all penned new long-term deals with the Scottish champions, but Celtic risk losing at least five players for free next year as they enter the final 12 months of their contracts.

Rodgers will be keen to offload the likes of Ismaila Soro, Albian Ajeti and James MccCarthy this summer. Here are currently all 35 players that are under contract at Parkhead including new signings for next season and when each of their deals is due to expire (latest data via Transfermarkt):

