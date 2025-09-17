After a significantly underwhelming summer window, the Celtic squad is locked in until January as Brendan Rodgers looks to win his third SPFL Premiership title in a row at Parkhead. Despite The Hoops boss’ domestic success, the Northern Irishman looks set for a Celtic Park exit at the end of the season, following an ongoing dispute with the club’s hierarchy.
In terms of Celtic players, contracts range from the end of the season to 2030 as The Hoops have a healthy balance of experienced individuals with future prospects. Here’s a look at the full list of Celtic players and when each of their contracts are due to run out: