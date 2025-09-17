When every Celtic player's current contract is set to expire including summer signings and club stalwarts

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 17th Sep 2025, 18:30 BST

A look at when each player’s deal runs out following the transfer window

After a significantly underwhelming summer window, the Celtic squad is locked in until January as Brendan Rodgers looks to win his third SPFL Premiership title in a row at Parkhead. Despite The Hoops boss’ domestic success, the Northern Irishman looks set for a Celtic Park exit at the end of the season, following an ongoing dispute with the club’s hierarchy.

In terms of Celtic players, contracts range from the end of the season to 2030 as The Hoops have a healthy balance of experienced individuals with future prospects. Here’s a look at the full list of Celtic players and when each of their contracts are due to run out:

Contract expires: 2026

1. James Forrest

Contract expires: 2026 | Getty Images

Contract expires: 2026

2. Kasper Schmeichel

Contract expires: 2026 | Getty Images

Contract expires: 2026

3. Jahmai Simpson-Pusey

Contract expires: 2026 | AFP via Getty Images

Contract expires: 2026

4. Kelechi Iheanacho

Contract expires: 2026 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Brendan RodgersSPFL Premiership
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice