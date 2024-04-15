Celtic are hoping to make even more history at Hampden Park as they take on Aberdeen in this year’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Hoops are the defending champions of the Scottish Cup and have won the historic tournament a record-breaking 41 times in their history. Celtic, who sit top of the Scottish Premiership, will be the overwhelming favourites to go all the way to the final of this year’s competition as they look to add to their unbeaten run against Aberdeen.

The Parkhead club have been the dominant force in Scottish football for large parts of the 21st century, but when was the last time that Aberdeen beat them in a competitive fixture and how does that record compare to the rest of the division.

Here we assess Celtic’s unbeaten runs against each team in the division - including clashes with Rangers, Hearts plus more - and how long each one is.

1 . Hearts 2-0 Celtic - 3 March 2024 Hearts have already beaten Celtic twice in the Premiership this season.

2 . Kilmarnock 2-1 Celtic - 10 December 2023 Kilmarnock have also beaten the Hoops twice this season. The most recent was a 2-1 Rugby Park victory in December.

3 . Hibs 4-2 Celtic - 24 May 2023 Hibs were the winners in a six-goal thriller at the end of last season.

4 . Rangers 3-0 Celtic - 13 May 2023 Michael Beale's Rangers celebrated a 3-0 home win over a Celtic side that had already been crowned champions the previous week.