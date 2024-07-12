Where 12 Celtic transfer targets from 'leaked' document are now including Rangers title winner and Man Utd ace

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 12th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST

From a Rangers hero to a Man Utd regular, plenty of familiar names were on the list.

It was a major storyline in the summer of 2019 but where are the ‘leaked’ Celtic transfer targets these days?

A list of players had appeared online as part of what look to be minutes of a meeting attended by senior figures at Celtic at the time, including then manager Neil Lennon, chief executive Peter Lawwell and ex-recruitment chief Lee Congerton.

It outlined several players Celtic were trying to sign, including some who have gone to play for Rangers, while some are at top clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea currently.

Brendan Rodgers is currently on the lookout for new stars ahead of the 24/25 campaign, and it’s know he’s hunting striker Adam Idah, midfielder Paulo Bernardo and a goalkeeper. But Lennon watched some of his targets be put out in the open world of social media for all to see.

Who was on that list and what happened to them after the leak? Let’s take a look.

James hadn't appeared at senior level for Chelsea at the time Celtic were looking at him, after a season-long loan at Wigan. Injuries have hampered him but has been a strong performer in blue.

1. Reece James (Chelsea)

James hadn't appeared at senior level for Chelsea at the time Celtic were looking at him, after a season-long loan at Wigan. Injuries have hampered him but has been a strong performer in blue. | Getty Images

Had conversations for Celtic before moving to join current Hoops boss Rodgers at Leicester, where he remains.

2. James Justin (Leicester City)

Had conversations for Celtic before moving to join current Hoops boss Rodgers at Leicester, where he remains. Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

The final right-back, Smith did move on in the summer of 2019, to Stoke City. Made the shortlist but Celtic eventually signed Israeli international Hatem Abd Elhamed.

3. Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough)

The final right-back, Smith did move on in the summer of 2019, to Stoke City. Made the shortlist but Celtic eventually signed Israeli international Hatem Abd Elhamed. Photo: Lewis Storey

It's clear that defence was an area marked for improvement. Brentford defender was on the list while at Huddersfield.

4. Mathias Jorgensen (Brentford)

It's clear that defence was an area marked for improvement. Brentford defender was on the list while at Huddersfield. | Getty

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Brendan RodgersPeter LawwellNeil Lennon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice