It was a major storyline in the summer of 2019 but where are the ‘leaked’ Celtic transfer targets these days?

A list of players had appeared online as part of what look to be minutes of a meeting attended by senior figures at Celtic at the time, including then manager Neil Lennon, chief executive Peter Lawwell and ex-recruitment chief Lee Congerton.

It outlined several players Celtic were trying to sign, including some who have gone to play for Rangers, while some are at top clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea currently.

Brendan Rodgers is currently on the lookout for new stars ahead of the 24/25 campaign, and it’s know he’s hunting striker Adam Idah, midfielder Paulo Bernardo and a goalkeeper. But Lennon watched some of his targets be put out in the open world of social media for all to see.

Who was on that list and what happened to them after the leak? Let’s take a look.

1 . Reece James (Chelsea) James hadn't appeared at senior level for Chelsea at the time Celtic were looking at him, after a season-long loan at Wigan. Injuries have hampered him but has been a strong performer in blue. | Getty Images

2 . James Justin (Leicester City) Had conversations for Celtic before moving to join current Hoops boss Rodgers at Leicester, where he remains. Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

3 . Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough) The final right-back, Smith did move on in the summer of 2019, to Stoke City. Made the shortlist but Celtic eventually signed Israeli international Hatem Abd Elhamed. Photo: Lewis Storey