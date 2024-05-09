Where are they now?: Celtic's starting XI from 5-0 Old Firm win vs Rangers in 2018

Another Old Firm derby is looming and this clash has a lot riding on it for both sides. The result of this Saturday’s Parkhead meeting between Celtic and Rangers could well determine who will lift this season’s Scottish Premiership title.

The last time the two Glasgow rivals met, fans were treated to a six-goal thriller at Ibrox, which saw Rangers come from 2-0 down to clawing back a hard-fought 3-3 draw. Last month’s clash is just one of many iconic Old Firm results in the archives, too.

There have been countless electrifying meetings between these two fierce rivals over the years. We’ve rolled back the years and taken a trip in time to the 2017/18 season, when the Hoops thumped Rangers 5-0 in their post-split meeting at Celtic Park.

It was a result to remember, but where are the stars who made it happen now? Take a look below at the starting XI Brendan Rodgers opted for against the Gers, and what they have been up to since that day in April 2018.

1 . GK: Craig Gordon After his six-year spell with the Hoops, Gordon signed for Hearts in 2020 and has been there ever since. The 41-year-old recently recovered from a broken leg and has since slipped down the pecking order.

2 . RB: Mikael Lustig After seven years with Celtic, Lustig enjoyed stints with Gent and AIK before retiring in 2022.

3 . CB: Dedryck Boyata After joining Celtic from Manchester City in 2015, Boyata enjoyed four years in Glasgow before moving on to Hertha Berlin. He is currently playing for Club Brugge, following his move in 2022.