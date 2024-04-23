Celtic and Rangers are two of the biggest and most decorated clubs in world football. As such, it should come as no surprise that they both regularly draw enormous crowds - they are among the top 50 most well-supported clubs from across the globe.

In this piece, using data taken from Transfermarkt, we’ll be looking at the clubs who have had the highest average attendances in world football this season. The list features international juggernauts, such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid - how do Rangers and Celtic stack up when compared with these globally-recognised big hitters? Let’s take a look.