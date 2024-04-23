Top 50 world football clubs by average attendance - where Celtic and Rangers rank vs Man Utd, Arsenal & more

Here’s how Celtic and Rangers fare in the international attendances table.

Celtic and Rangers are two of the biggest and most decorated clubs in world football. As such, it should come as no surprise that they both regularly draw enormous crowds - they are among the top 50 most well-supported clubs from across the globe.

In this piece, using data taken from Transfermarkt, we’ll be looking at the clubs who have had the highest average attendances in world football this season. The list features international juggernauts, such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid - how do Rangers and Celtic stack up when compared with these globally-recognised big hitters? Let’s take a look.

1. 50. Universidad de Chile

1. 50. Universidad de Chile

Average attendance: 37,875

2. 49. CF America

2. 49. CF America

Average attendance: 38,198

3. 48. Persija Jakarta

3. 48. Persija Jakarta

Average attendance: 38,231

4. 47. Sporting CP

4. 47. Sporting CP

Average attendance: 38,903

