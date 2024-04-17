A recent study has delved into what makes a good football stadium and the top 10 in the United Kingdom have been ranked. As Euro 2025 approaches, more than 140 famous grounds that have hosted international football have been considered and put under the microscope.

Taking into account capacities, reviews, social media engagement and more, Ticketgum has listed their 10 best UK football venues and both Celtic and Rangers’ grounds have made the cut.

Take a look below at the full top 10 list and see where Celtic Park and Ibrox rank compared to other iconic stadiums, including the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium.

1 . 10th: Sunderland, Stadium of Light (48,707 capacity) Final score: 39.53 out of 100

2 . 9th: Newcastle United, St. James' Park (52,405 capacity) Final score: 41.26 out of 100

3 . 8th: Everton, Goodison Park (40,157 capacity) Final score: 47.28 out of 100