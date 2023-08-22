Register
Where Celtic and Rangers sit compared to Hearts, Hibs and others in predicted Scottish Premiership table - gallery

A supercomputer has predicted whether Celtic or Rangers will win the Scottish Premiership this season.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 19:09 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 19:11 BST

With the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season up and running, Celtic and Rangers are expected to battle it out for the title once again.

However, both Glasgow clubs have endured mixed fortunes so far this term and with European fixtures taking centre stage next month, Michael Beale and Brendan Rodgers will want their respective squads to be in the strongest shape possible.

Rangers take on PSV Eindhoven tonight in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie as they attempt to join their city rivals in the competition’s group stage.

Bettingexpert’s supercomputer, BETSiE, ran it’s algorithm to predict how the 2023-24 Scottish Premieriership table will pan out, taking into account pre-season performances and results so far in the current campaign.

1. Scottish Premiership table 2023/24 Supercomputer predictions - gallery

