Celtic moved 12 points clear of Rangers in the SPFL table on Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 win over their rivals

Celtic sit 12 points clear of Rangers after a dramatic 3-2 victory over their Glasgow rivals, as a 16th win in a row in all competitions put Ange Postecoglou’s side one step closer to the SPFL title.

Kyogo Furuhashi had put Celtic ahead twice, with his opening goal cancelled out by a remarkable free-kick from James Tavernier on the stroke of half time.

His second came after a defensive error from Ben Davies before another mistake, this time by John Souttar, saw Jota put the hosts 3-1 ahead. Tavernier pulled a goal back with his 100th goal for Rangers but Celtic held on to claim a big three points.

Rangers have vastly improved since the arrival of Michael Beale at the end of November, but are still playing catch-up to their Glasgow rivals.

Given Rangers’ improvement since Beale took charge, we have looked at how the table looks since the SPFL returned to action from the World Cup break in December.

1 . 12th: Ross County Points since December - 9

2 . 11th: Dundee United Points since December - 10

3 . 10th: St Johnstone Points since December - 11

4 . 9th: Kilmarnock Points since December - 13