Scottish champions Celtic are one of the biggest and most well-supported football clubs in Europe and they are backed by well renowned Irish businessman and financier Dermot Desmond.

Over the years, the 74-year-old has held shares in horse racing, gambling companies, airports and even English heavyweights Manchester United before the Glazer takeover in 2005. But how does he stack up when compared with some of the biggest and richest names in the world of sport?

It’s no secret that there is huge money in American sports, with NFL and NBA owners in particular boasting some of the biggest bank accounts on the planet. While football is another sport that attracts wealthy investors from around the globe, with Americans and owners from the Middle-East investing heavily in a number of top European clubs.

But who is the richest owner in the world, here’s all you need to know (info courtesy of Olbg)

1 . Steve Ballmer (Los Angeles Clippers) $99,200,000,000 Photo: via WikiCommons

2 . Carlos Slim (Real Oviedo) $84,600,000,000 Photo: via WikiCommons

3 . Mukesh Ambani (Mumbai Indians) $75,800,000,000 Photo: via WikiCommons

4 . David Thomson (Winnipeg Jets, Manitoba Moose) $52,000,000,000 | Getty Images