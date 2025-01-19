The January transfer window means there’s fresh hopes for Dermot Desmond to open up the Celtic cash kitty once again.

Boss Brendan Rodgers is yet to make a signing in the January transfer window but rumours around Kieran Tierney’s return are rife. Major shareholder Dermot Desmond has already oversaw the likes of Arne Engels coming in for £11m and yet more funds could be released.

Celtic have boasted in their interim report a £32m trading profit, £85.2m in revenue and profit before taxation of £30.3m. He’s a billionaire but where does the Hoops powerbroker rank on a global scale?

Owners of football clubs and American franchises across American football, basketball, ice hockey and baseball have been ranked in dollars, in terms of wealth. It is a list predominantly made up of a who's-who of the biggest sports franchises in the world, with Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and a certain basketball icon featuring. The Celtic leader earns a spot in this top 92.

Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers is in first with a mind boggling $99,200,000,000. Desmond doesn’t have that amount but he does pack a hefty $2,200,000,000 in 88th. That’s more than Kansas City Chiefs’ Clark Hunt, Basketball icon Michael Jordan and Marc Lasry of the Milwaukee Bucks. It shows the financial might Celtic have behind them. Have a look at where Desmond sits.

1 . Steve Ballmer (Los Angeles Clippers) $99,200,000,000 Photo: via WikiCommons

2 . Carlos Slim (Real Oviedo) $84,600,000,000 Photo: via WikiCommons

3 . Mukesh Ambani (Mumbai Indians) $75,800,000,000 Photo: via WikiCommons