Celtic have European nights coming back in the 24/25 season but where does Parkhead rank in terms of atmosphere?

Players from across the continent have talked up the noise made by Hoops supporters on Champions League nights. Famous games against Barcelona, Man United and Juventus have all been played out under the lights and more are on the way.

UEFA competitions have been revamped, so group stage football is a thing of the past in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. It is now a Swiss-style format with teams lumped into one big group, meaning possibly more nights for Celtic fans to savour.

Renowned football website Goal has ranked the top 15 clubs in Europe based on atmosphere. Iconic clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool feature, with Celtic up there with the best of them. Find out where the Premiership side’s Parkhead home ranks with the continent’s elite and most fierce.

1 . Deutsche Bank Park - Eintracht Frankfurt Capacity: 51,500 - Frankfurt fans generate a brilliant atmosphere and are also famous for some fantastic tifo displays.

2 . Estadio Metropolitano - Atlético Madrid Capacity: 68,456 - Atlético moved here in 2017 after leaving the iconic Vicente Calderon. Always a cauldron of noise, often conducted by manager Diego Simeone.

3 . Toumba Stadium - PAOK Capacity: 28,701 - The Greek outfit has some of the passionate supporters in football. They have a penchant for pyrotechnics and create a very intimidating atmosphere.