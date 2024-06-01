Celtic + Liverpool compared to Borussia Dortmund as Parkhead and Anfield atmospheres ranked vs Europe's top 15

By Ben Banks
Published 1st Jun 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2024, 09:05 BST

Borussia Dortmund take part in the Champions League final on June 1st but how does the Celtic Park atmosphere rank with Liverpool and more?

Celtic have European nights coming back in the 24/25 season but where does Parkhead rank in terms of atmosphere?

Players from across the continent have talked up the noise made by Hoops supporters on Champions League nights. Famous games against Barcelona, Man United and Juventus have all been played out under the lights and more are on the way.

UEFA competitions have been revamped, so group stage football is a thing of the past in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. It is now a Swiss-style format with teams lumped into one big group, meaning possibly more nights for Celtic fans to savour.

Renowned football website Goal has ranked the top 15 clubs in Europe based on atmosphere. Iconic clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool feature, with Celtic up there with the best of them. Find out where the Premiership side’s Parkhead home ranks with the continent’s elite and most fierce.

1. Deutsche Bank Park - Eintracht Frankfurt

Capacity: 68,456 - Atlético moved here in 2017 after leaving the iconic Vicente Calderon. Always a cauldron of noise, often conducted by manager Diego Simeone.

Capacity: 68,456 - Atlético moved here in 2017 after leaving the iconic Vicente Calderon. Always a cauldron of noise, often conducted by manager Diego Simeone.

3. Toumba Stadium - PAOK

Capacity: 80,018 - One of the most visited stadiums in the world and has often been in a league of its own when it comes to the Derby della Madonnina. An ageing arena but still known as the ‘temple of football’ in Italy.

Capacity: 80,018 - One of the most visited stadiums in the world and has often been in a league of its own when it comes to the Derby della Madonnina. An ageing arena but still known as the ‘temple of football’ in Italy.

