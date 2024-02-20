If they didn't know the value of a successful player-trading model and Champions League entry before, Celtic certainly do now.

Back-to-back entries into the group stage of Europe's most prestigious competition have allowed the Hoops to bank major cash, with fans desperate to see them spend it. The board have come under fire for a January transfer window that involved just two signings, Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn.

Celtic have also made substantial cash on players sales in recent years, including Jota, Josip Juranovic, Odsonne Edouard and Kieran Tierney. Their work in the last few seasons has been enough to enter the upper echelons of Europe's elite.

UEFA has published its report into European club finances, based on the 22/23 campaign. It's a loaded document consisting of 118 pages but there's intriugie to be found in the pre-tax profit numbers for Celtic fans.

They rank ahead of some of Europe's giants when it comes to cash in the bank. UEFA have rounded their figures to the nearest million, so we look at the top 10 clubs and where Celtic find themselves.

1 . Brighton & Hove Albion Profit (pre-tax) - €153m (£131.2m)

2 . SSC Napoli Profit (pre-tax) - €118m (£101.1m)

3 . Ajax Profit (pre-tax) - €55m (£47.1m)

4 . Bayern Munich Profit (pre-tax) - €54m (£46.3m)