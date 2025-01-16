Brendan Rodgers’ first stint as Celtic manager was hugely successful but ended rather prematurely. The former Swansea and Liverpool boss oversaw an unprecedented spell of success for the Parkhead club before moving to Leicester City.

The Northern Irishman won seven trophies between 2016 and 2019 with the Hoops, including that ’Invincible' unbeaten league season, but not all of his transfer dealings proved a success story.

GlasgowWorld has taken look back at Celtic’s’ January 2019 transfer window, during which SEVEN players came through the door at Parkhead but few could be considered a success.

There are some rather forgettable names in that cohort and some who have elevated their game to a new level since leaving Glasgow’s east end. Take a look below to see what all of Rodgers’ signings are up to nowadays.

1 . Oliver Burke - loan from West Bromwich Albion Current club: Werder Bremen - Ex Scotland international has developed to somewhat of a journeyman in recent years. Since his loan stint with the Hoops, he's turned out for Alaves (loan), Sheffield United, Millwall (loan), Werder Bremen, Millwall (loan) and Birmingham City (loan). | Getty Images

2 . Timothy Weah - loan from Paris Saint-Germain Current club: Juventus - Son of 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, the winger used his spell with the Hoops as a platform to bigger and better things. Moved to Lille for a report €10 million and spent four seasons in France before earning a move to the Italian giants in the summer of 2023. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Vakoun Issouf Bayo - £2m from Dunajska Streda Current club: Udinese - Failed to make any sort of impact during his time in Glasgow. Has since kicked on with Belgian side Charleroi and English Championship club Watford, where he hit the goals trail. Won a move to Serie A last summer, but was immediately loaned back to Watford for the season. | Getty Images