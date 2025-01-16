Where every Brendan Rodgers Celtic signing from hectic 2019 January transfer window ended up including Borussia Dortmund ace & £2m flop

Brendan Rodgers oversaw six transfer windows in charge of Celtic during his first spell with a mixed success rate

Brendan Rodgers’ first stint as Celtic manager was hugely successful but ended rather prematurely. The former Swansea and Liverpool boss oversaw an unprecedented spell of success for the Parkhead club before moving to Leicester City.

The Northern Irishman won seven trophies between 2016 and 2019 with the Hoops, including that ’Invincible' unbeaten league season, but not all of his transfer dealings proved a success story.

GlasgowWorld has taken look back at Celtic’s’ January 2019 transfer window, during which SEVEN players came through the door at Parkhead but few could be considered a success.

There are some rather forgettable names in that cohort and some who have elevated their game to a new level since leaving Glasgow’s east end. Take a look below to see what all of Rodgers’ signings are up to nowadays.

Current club: Werder Bremen - Ex Scotland international has developed to somewhat of a journeyman in recent years. Since his loan stint with the Hoops, he's turned out for Alaves (loan), Sheffield United, Millwall (loan), Werder Bremen, Millwall (loan) and Birmingham City (loan).

Current club: Juventus - Son of 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, the winger used his spell with the Hoops as a platform to bigger and better things. Moved to Lille for a report €10 million and spent four seasons in France before earning a move to the Italian giants in the summer of 2023.

Current club: Udinese - Failed to make any sort of impact during his time in Glasgow. Has since kicked on with Belgian side Charleroi and English Championship club Watford, where he hit the goals trail. Won a move to Serie A last summer, but was immediately loaned back to Watford for the season.

Current club: Chicago Fire - One of those instantly forgettable signings. Moved across the city from Rangers after playing in a reserve game vs Arbroath but never made a first-team appearance. Has since made a name for himself in the MLS with Atlanta United, New York Red Bulls (loan), Colorado Rapids & Chicago Fire in recent years.

