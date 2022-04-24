Where Rangers and Celtic sit in predicted final SPL table

The final weeks of the SPL title race are approaching - but who will top the table come the end of the season?

By Mark Carruthers
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th April 2022, 7:39 pm

Celtic and Rangers showed little sign of slowing down in their race for this season’s SPL title over the weekend.

The Gers moved to within three points of their table-topping cross-city rivals on Saturday when Scott Wright’s brace and a James Tavernier penalty helped them to a 3-1 win at Motherwell.

But Celtic hit straight back on Sunday afternoon as the restored their six-point lead at the top of the table when Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota netted in a hard-earned 2-0 win at Ross County.

All eyes now turn towards next Sunday’s final Old Firm derby of the season as Rangers make the short trip across Glasgow looking to gain a win that would keep their title hopes alive for another week.

However, a home win would take Ange Postecolglou’s men to within touching distance of a 52nd league championship win in their history.

With the aid of the FiveThirtyEight website, Glasgow World takes a look at how their supercomputer predicts the final SPL table will look come the end of the season.

1. 12th: Dundee

Current points: 26 - Predicted points: 30

2. 11th: St Johnstone

Current points: 31 - Predicted points: 36

3. 10th: St Mirren

Current points: 36 - Predicted points: 41

4. 9th: Aberdeen

Current points: 36 - Predicted points: 42

