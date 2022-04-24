Where Rangers and Celtic sit in predicted final SPL table

The final weeks of the SPL title race are approaching - but who will top the table come the end of the season?

Celtic and Rangers showed little sign of slowing down in their race for this season’s SPL title over the weekend.

The Gers moved to within three points of their table-topping cross-city rivals on Saturday when Scott Wright’s brace and a James Tavernier penalty helped them to a 3-1 win at Motherwell.

But Celtic hit straight back on Sunday afternoon as the restored their six-point lead at the top of the table when Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota netted in a hard-earned 2-0 win at Ross County.

All eyes now turn towards next Sunday’s final Old Firm derby of the season as Rangers make the short trip across Glasgow looking to gain a win that would keep their title hopes alive for another week.

However, a home win would take Ange Postecolglou’s men to within touching distance of a 52nd league championship win in their history.

With the aid of the FiveThirtyEight website, Glasgow World takes a look at how their supercomputer predicts the final SPL table will look come the end of the season.

12th: Dundee Current points: 26 - Predicted points: 30

11th: St Johnstone Current points: 31 - Predicted points: 36

10th: St Mirren Current points: 36 - Predicted points: 41

9th: Aberdeen Current points: 36 - Predicted points: 42