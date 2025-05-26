Celtic will be seeded for next season’s Champions League play-offs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have been handed a significant boost ahead of next season’s Champions League journey thanks to a dramatic final day of action in Croatia’s top flight.

HNK Rijeka snubbed heavyweights Dinamo Zagreb of the SuperSport HNL title, ensuring the Hoops will be seeded for the Champions League play-off round. Rijeka pipped the 25-time champions and ended their seven-year reign by the finest of margins this season. Their dramatic crowning came following their 2-0 win over Slaven Belupo in their last game of the season, putting them level on both points and goal difference with Zagreb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croatia’s unique rules look at head-to-head record over goal difference after round 35, meaning Rijeka edged the title in dramatic fashion thanks to their stunning 4-0 win over the former champions back in February. Zagreb relinquished their crown by virtue of head-to-head record, handing the Hoops an arguably more favourable play-off tie as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

Celtic seeded for Champions League play-off round

Celtic were in danger of entering the draw as an unseeded side due to their 38.000 UEFA coefficient. However, as Dinamo Zagreb have a greater coefficient, their last ditch heartbreak in the Croatian league means they miss out on qualification, giving Celtic a significant boost. Celtic join Bodo/Glimt, FC Copenhagen, Crvena Zvezda and Ferencvaros as one of the seeds for next season’s tournament.

Their Champions League play-off run will take place across August 16/17th and 26/27th, with the draw due to take place on August 4th.

Who could Celtic face in the Champions League play-off?

Celtic’s potential opponents in the Champions Leaague play-off have been narrowed down to the pool of clubs who have slipped to the unseeded side of the draw. Potential rivals include Austria’s Sturm Graz and Swedish powerhouses FC Basel, who have both secured their places in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Celtic’s potential opponents in the crucial Champions League play-off have been narrowed down to a field of teams who would end up on the unseeded side of the draw. Polish champions Lech Poznan, FCSB of Romania, Slovan Bratislava and Croatian champions Rijeka are also among those who could face Celtic in the fight for Champions League football.

The final list of teams in Celtic’s draw will not be fully locked in until later this summer. Celtic already enjoyed a statement win over Slovan Bratislava this season, enjoying a 5-1 win in their opening league stage match at Parkhead.

The Hoops will be looking to build on this season’s progress in Europe, after they were eliminated by Bayern Munich before reaching the knockout stages. Celtic finished 21st in the table, securing their place in the play-off section of the revamped group stage but were unable to move past the German giants. The Scottish champions will play one two-legged qualifier in their bid to reach the main phase of next season’s Champions League draw.