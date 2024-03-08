'Who cares?' Dons legend says Aberdeen fans should embrace Celtic icon

Neil Warnock's position as Aberdeen head coach is looking precarious - if they choose to replace him before the end of the season, the Dons could appoint Celtic icon Neil Lennon in his place.

This is an appointment that would be welcomed by Joe Harper, who enjoyed two stints with the Dandies. While he acknowledged that Aberdeen supporters may have reservations about appointing a Celts fan-favourite, he encouraged them to put rivalries aside, believing that Lennon is 'the type of manager that Aberdeen need'.

What did Joe Harper write about Neil Lennon potentially taking over at Aberdeen?

Writing in The Press and Journal, Harper penned: "Lennon has revealed he is interested in the Aberdeen position and the Reds should open talks to see if he the right candidate to move the club forward.

"When someone with Lennon’s CV says he is keen to manage Aberdeen the Pittodrie board have to stand up and take notice – and act. Some Aberdeen fans would maybe be against appointing Lennon because he is a former Celtic manager and player. Who cares?

"The great Billy McNeill was a Celtic legend but was appointed Aberdeen manager in 1977 And he did a fantastic job at Pittodrie. Lennon can do the same and if he is interested in the position chairman Dave Cormack and his board must seriously consider appointing him. He has a wealth of experience and knows Scottish football inside out.