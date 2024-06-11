Getty Images

Celtic are being linked with a Euro 2024 star as Brendan Rodgers looks to get his squad Champions League ready.

Flavius Daniliuc has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer as he prepares to head into Euro 2024 with Austria. The Bhoys are preparing for a Champions League campaign of next, with Brendan Rodgers hoping for a better run in the competition next season.

Celtic won a league and cup double last season, but their performance in Europe has been underwhelming over recent years, and that’s something Rodgers wants to address, but he cannot do it without significant recruitment this summer. Sky Sports Germany have reported that Daniluc could be a target this summer. Here we run you through what you need to know about him.

Who is Flavius Daniliuc?

Flavius Daniliuc is a 23-year-old centre-back who currently plays for Salernitana, although he spent time on loan with Red Bull Salzburg last season.

The 6ft2” defender was born in Vienna, and is a three-time Austria international. He made 11 league appearances for RB Salzburg last season after joining on loan in the January transfer window.

His career so far

Daniliuc bounced around during his youth days, starting it Admira Wacker and going on to spend time at Rapid Wien, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The defender never graduated to the Bayern first team and left for Nice in 2020. He spent two years there before joining current club Salernitana, making 37 league appearances there ahead of his loan move to Salzburg.

What a former boss has said about him