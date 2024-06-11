Who is Flavius Daniliuc? Celtic linked with summer move for Euro 2024 defender
Flavius Daniliuc has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer as he prepares to head into Euro 2024 with Austria. The Bhoys are preparing for a Champions League campaign of next, with Brendan Rodgers hoping for a better run in the competition next season.
Celtic won a league and cup double last season, but their performance in Europe has been underwhelming over recent years, and that’s something Rodgers wants to address, but he cannot do it without significant recruitment this summer. Sky Sports Germany have reported that Daniluc could be a target this summer. Here we run you through what you need to know about him.
Who is Flavius Daniliuc?
Flavius Daniliuc is a 23-year-old centre-back who currently plays for Salernitana, although he spent time on loan with Red Bull Salzburg last season.
The 6ft2” defender was born in Vienna, and is a three-time Austria international. He made 11 league appearances for RB Salzburg last season after joining on loan in the January transfer window.
His career so far
Daniliuc bounced around during his youth days, starting it Admira Wacker and going on to spend time at Rapid Wien, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The defender never graduated to the Bayern first team and left for Nice in 2020. He spent two years there before joining current club Salernitana, making 37 league appearances there ahead of his loan move to Salzburg.
What a former boss has said about him
Danjiluc’s old Bayern Munich II coach Sebastian Hoeness said of the centre-back: “He is a player that you enjoy working with. He always has a good attitude, focused and very concentrated. I tried not to take steps that are too big with him. He is open-minded. I spoke with him and told him that your mindset on the pitch has to be: ‘I am here and nobody can pass’.”
