Who will win the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership? Celtic & Rangers finishes predicted ahead of season - gallery

The two Glasgow clubs are expected to go head-to-head in the title race again next season but which of the Old Firm rivals are being tipped to lift the trophy?

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST

It’s a big summer ahead for both Celtic and Rangers as the Hoops search for a new head coach and the Gers get a head start on their transfer business.

Michael Beale is looking to build a squad that can challenge their rivals for the title in 2023/24 with their rivals having lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy for the past two seasons. Celtic wrapped up the trophy with games to spare this season but the new campaign is expected to be very close between the two going by what the oddsmakers think.

Just released, here are the title odds for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs in 2023/24 ranked from longest to shortest:

Title odds: 1500/1

1. Dundee

Title odds: 1500/1

Title odds: 1500/1

2. Ross County

Title odds: 1500/1

Title odds: 1000/1

3. St Johnstone

Title odds: 1000/1

Title odds: 1000/1

4. Kilmarnock

Title odds: 1000/1

