It’s a big summer ahead for both Celtic and Rangers as the Hoops search for a new head coach and the Gers get a head start on their transfer business.

Michael Beale is looking to build a squad that can challenge their rivals for the title in 2023/24 with their rivals having lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy for the past two seasons. Celtic wrapped up the trophy with games to spare this season but the new campaign is expected to be very close between the two going by what the oddsmakers think.