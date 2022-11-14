‘The Bhoys’ remained in the concourse of Celtic Park before kick-off against Ross County on Saturday.

A group of Celtic supporters opted to stay outside the stadium while a traditional minute’s silence was observed on Remembrance weekend ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County.

Fans in the north-curve section of Parkhead, which usually houses the Green Brigade, deserted the area to remain on the concourse with ‘The Bhoys’ group rather than taking to their seats before kick-off.

The decision came after Hoops supporters received criticism last year for disrupting the Remembrance Day silence at their match against Dundee by throwing tennis balls and chanting throughout the gesture to commemorate those who died in conflict.

Celtic and Ross County players observe the Remembrance minute's silence that pockets of the home support demonstrated ignorance in disrupting. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

‘The Bhoys’ stated they couldn’t support anything “which amounts to implicit or explicit support for the British military system” and urged other fans to do likewise.

Their statement added: “We, like many others, feel that the past two decades have seen a clear shift away from remembering those who died in the world wars, to a show of support for the British armed forces, and commemorations of all wars, including their imperialist actions in Ireland and across the globe.

“It is not our intention to disrupt the silence. Instead, we will remain in the concourse while it takes place. We should ask all fans who stand in our section behind our banner to join us in this, and we would invite all Celtic fans who feel the same way as we to do also remain in the concourse.”

Goals from David Turnbull and Sead Haksabanovic salvaged maximum points for Celtic after rallying from a controversial penalty to defeat County and stretch their lead at the Premiership summit to nine points.