The man who stopped Rangers from winning ten-in-a-row has passed away aged 75 following a battle with dementia

Following the sad news of Wim Jansen’s death at the age of 75 earlier today, Celtic fans will be reminiscing over what the Dutchman achieved during his year-long spell at the club.

Having been diagnosed with dementia last October, Jansen’s boyhood club Feyenoord confirmed his passing on Tuesday morning, with tributes continuing to pour in for the former Netherlands international.

Jansen famously halted Rangers dominance on Scottish football by stopping their 10-in-a-row bid during the 1997/98 season, leading the Hoops to their first top-flight title in a decade.

Fast forward 25 years and the Parkhead outfit have been on the end of a similar major downfall as Neil Lennon’s side failed at the final hurdle to secure a historic ten-in-a-row triumph last season.

That will have brought a new level of appreciation to the job Jansen did during his solitary campaign at Parkhead.

While his pedigree as a player deserved plenty of praise, Jansen’s management career had been somewhat of an unusual one and many people were uncertain he was the right appointment for the club.

After all, Rangers were at the height of their dominance during the 1990s as their Glasgow rivals toiled and desperately sought to prevent Jock Stein’s nine-in-a-row record being surpassed.

GlasgowWorld reflects on the key moments from Celtic’s 1997/98 campaign that cemented Jansen’s place in club’s history books:

After scouring Europe Fergus McCann (right) and Jock Brown (Left) found Wim Jansen, and took him to Celtic Park. Jansen's appointment as Celtic manager in July 1997, following the sacking of club legend Tommy Burns, raised plenty of eyebrows

Wim Jansen, the new Celtic coach. The Dutchman arrived in Glasgow having enjoyed a varied coaching career in his homeland, Belgium, Saudi Arabia and Japan. Many expected Rangers to continue their dominance of Scottish football

Jock Brown, left, welcomes new signing Henrik Larsson along with managing director Fergus McCann (right) in July 1997 Jansen most influential act as Celtic manager came when he signed Swedish striker Henrik Larsson for just £650,000 from Feyenoord

Wim Jansen acknowledges the cheers of adulation of the Celtic supporters at Ibrox Despite their shaky domestic form after back-to-back defeats, Jansen lifted the League Cup trophy after beating Dundee United 3-0 at Ibrox, courtesy of goals from Marc Rieper, Henrik Larsson and Craig Burley