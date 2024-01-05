Celtic and Rangers are two of the biggest clubs in world football - and their attendance figures show it

Celtic and Rangers now have a break from domestic action with the Scottish Premiership winter break in full flow. The old rivals are going toe-to-toe again for the title, with Celtic landing the latest blow with victory in the Old Firm derby on December 30.

Brendan Rodgers' side are eight points ahead of Rangers, but Philippe Clement's side do have two games in hand and their form under their new manager suggests they will cut the gap once the two sides have played the same number of games.

As we await the resumption of the season we have looked at how the average attendances of Rangers and Celtic from 2023 compare to the biggest clubs from across world football, and the duo both rank highly. Take a look...

1 . Barcelona Average attendance in 2023 - 83,273

2 . Borussia Dortmund Average attendance in 2023 - 81,312

3 . Bayern Munich Average attendance in 2023 - 75,003

4 . Manchester United Average attendance in 2023 - 73,586