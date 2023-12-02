Where do Celtic and Rangers' average home attendances rank in world football so far this season?

The support for both Celtic and Rangers continues to bring some of the biggest crowds in world football and a new list of average home attendances has confirmed this.

Fans travel from far and wide to support the biggest clubs on the planet, especially during exciting title and Cup challenges. The Hoops and the Gers have recorded some huge audiences at their respective grounds so far this season and these collected figures have landed them both inside the top 25 in the world.

Let's take a look at the average attendances at both Celtic Park and Ibrox Stadium this term, and how they compare to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including English Premier League, Bundesliga and LaLiga giants.

1 . 1st — Dortmund Average attendance: 81,365

2 . 2nd — Bayern Munich Average attendance: 75,000

3 . 3rd — Manchester United Average attendance: 73,504