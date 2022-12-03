Celtic have completed a deal to sign one of Canada’s World Cup starters.

Celtic have announced the signing of Alistar Johnston ahead of the January transfer window.

The Bhoys are not resting on their laurels, even with a nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Ange Postecoglou’s men have impressed so far this season, and they look a solid bet to retain their league title.

Advertisement

And after an impressive summer window, they are already getting ahead of the January window, agreeing a deal to sign right-back Johnston on a deal from CF Montreal. The 24-year-old has agreed to join on a five-year deal. heading to Scotland fresh off the back of a World Cup campaign with Canada when he started all three group stage games.

Johnston, who has played in MLS for the last two years, across stints with CF Montreal and Nashville SC, can play as an out-and-out right-back or on the right side of a back three. He already has 33 caps for Canada, and he will be hoping to remain a big part of his nation’s plans in the lead up to Canada’s joint-hosting of the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking about his decision to join Celtic, Johnston told the club website: “When a club like Celtic comes calling, it will turn any footballer’s head, and especially for myself, growing up in a British household, Celtic was one of the clubs that is near and dear to our hearts. And for me, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Just to hear that this was a club that was interested in me, and to see the project the coaching staff have and the progress that this team and this club continues to make in Europe as well, it’s really exciting.

“Ange really was the one who sold me on it. I think for every single footballer, you want it to be the perfect fit, and you want to go somewhere that, not only do you feel that you’re a part of something and you feel that you’re wanted, but at the same time, it’s a good sporting fit as well. And based on what he said he’s looking to do with this squad and this club in the next couple of years, it felt like a perfect fit.

“He’s looking for young, driven players who want to take that next step and compete at the highest level, compete in the top stages of Europe and, for me, that was something which just called out to me and it felt right.

Advertisement

“From everything I’ve heard, he’s a top manager and his whole coaching staff have just got glowing reviews from everyone I’ve talked to, so that was another thing which was a big selling point for me on Celtic, and just absolutely made it a home run for me to make the move to Celtic Park.”