A former Celtic star is currently without a club while a Rangers academy graduate has secured a transfer

Former Scotland international Kevin Gallacher has shared his view on where ex-Celtic hero Stuart Armstrong should play his football next season after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, amid Wrexham interest.

Armstrong is a four-time Scottish Premiership winner and was one of Celtic’s standout performers for a four year period between 2015 and 2018. He made a name for himself at Dundee United between 2010 and 2014 by scoring 21 times and providing 31 assists in 150 matches before joining the Hoops and linking up with Ronny Deila’s team in January 2015.

He made 144 appearance for the Hoops across all competitions, working under Deila and later Brendan Rodgers while winning eight major honours, including a treble in his final two seasons, with his most fruitful individual campaign coming in 2016/17 when he smashed in 17 league goals.

How Stuart Armstrong has fared since leaving Celtic

Stuart Armstrong joined Premier League outfit Southampton for a £7m figure in 2018 and proved a shrewd bit of business for the south coast club.

He made a combined total of 214 appearances for the Saints, scoring 25, assisting 20 while reaching the League Cup semi-final in 2022/23. He left the club after their promotion back to the Premier League in 2023/24 and played six times for Vancouver Whitecaps as they won the Canadian Championship before having a brief spell at Sheffield Wednesday in the second-tier where he played 11 league games.

Armstrong is currently a free agent after leaving Hillsbrough in the summer and is exploring his options as he seeks a pathway back into the Scotland international setup.

Kevin Gallacher shares Stuart Armstrong next club take

Former Newcastle United ace Kevin Gallacher believes Stuart Armstrong should resume his career with newly-promoted Championship outfit Wrexham and create a link between Wales and the Premiership champions.

The Welsh side recently made history by winning three consecutive promotions from the National league to the Championship and are backed by ambitious Hollywood owners in actors Ryan Reynold and Rob McElhenney.

Gallacher discussed Armstrong’s future and also weighed on Barry Bannan’s next move after his exit from South Yorkshire as well, he told Sunday Post: “I have seen both men in action in the Championship and have no doubt they could do a job for Wrexham, Bannan especially as he is not only a footballer with fantastic technical ability but also an extremely hard worker.

“As we have seen for Scotland, Celtic and Dundee United an numerous occasions, Armstrong is an attacking player with a lot of quality. Again, he has a lot of experience in the game and would look an excellent signing for Wrexham to make.

“We see so many players tipped to join Wrexham that we tend to wait until the deals get sealed before thinking too much about them. In this case, though, I will make an exception as it would be nice to see the Wales-Scotland-Celtic connection strengthened there. The chance to be in the limelight appeals to some players and my guess would be that it might allow them to recruit a better standard of footballer to Wales.”

Wrexham have so far added Ryan Hardie, a Scottish forward from Plymouth, to their ranks after his 10-goal season at Championship level. The former Under-21 international started at Rangers and played for Raith Rovers and St Mirren on loan. However, the club will not have Steven Fletcher on the books next season. The 38-year-old Hibs academy graduate, is a free agent after two great years at the Racecourse Ground.