The Scotland skipper is a boyhood Hoops supporter and often considers a move back to Parkhead.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has admitted he can’t help but consider a possible move to his boyhood heroes Celtic before hanging up his boots.

The Scotland captain, who was released by the Hoops as a 15-year-old, is currently among the top full-backs in the world after rising up through the ranks at Queen’s Park before earning moves to Dundee United, Hull City and then onto the Reds.

Now in his sixth season at Anfield, the 28-year-old is keen to finish his career at the club having become a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Andy Robertson wants to finish his career at Liverpool but hasn't ruled out returning to Celtic. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

He has won seven trophies with Liverpool, including the Premier League and Champions League - but he’s revealed an emotional return to Parkhead does continue to cross his mind.

Robertson reckons he would only consider a switch to Celtic and pull on the green and white jersey if he can guarantee his own performance levels remain at a high level.

Speaking to BT Sport’s Currie Club podcast, Robertson said: “Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it.

“When you watch them and see a packed Celtic Park, as a fan you always have that dream.

“Ideally I want to finish my career here at Liverpool If I can stay at the top of my game at the top of the tree my whole career, that’s the route I want to go down.

Andy Robertson in action during the UEFA Champions League group A match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

“But also, when I look at Celtic and when I was growing up, I was thinking I wanted to give them my best years. When I was at Queen’s Park I had a dream of still playing with Celtic and always dreamed of giving my best years to the club.

“And now I don’t want to go as a 34 or 35-year-old guy that my uncles start hating on me because I can’t move any more! Time will tell. I’m very much a person who lives in the moment.

“I don’t look too far ahead and I don’t often look back. There will at a time for that.”