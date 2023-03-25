There will undoubtedly be one or two high-profile departures at Celtic Park this summer.

Ange Postecoglou’s work in the transfer market was hailed as “exceptional” by former Celtic captain Scott Brown earlier this week and the upcoming summer window will provide him with another chance to add further quality to his extremely talented squad.

Players such as Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi have been very impressive since arriving at Parkhead and have developed into key figures and Postecoglou aims to continue their dominance of Scottish football.

The Hoops remain on track for an eighth Treble; the runaway Premiership leaders are in a strong position to successfully defend their title just as they did in ther pursuit for back-to-back League Cups. The one trophy still missing from Postecoglou’s CV is the Scottish Cup but victory over rivals Rangers in the semi-finals at Hampden next month would see them face either lower league opposition in Falkirk or Inverness in the May showpiece.

Given their relentless domestic form, a number of Postecoglou’s players will be attracting strong interest from a host of European clubs this summer, with the likes of Kyogo, Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda already on the radar of Premier League teams. Undoubtedly, there will be one or two high-profile departures at the end of the season, but it’s unlikely there will be a high number of incomings.

Postecoglou, who has been linked with several managerial vacancies south of the border, will want to improve Celtic’s form in Europe. In order to do that, he might be willing to let a some fringe players leave to free up finances to sign a player with good experience at Champions League level.

With that in mind, we take a look at how Celtic could line-up ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

1 . Joe Hart - GK Not getting any younger and will turn 36 next month but Ange Postecoglou has placed a lot of trust in the former England number one and that is expected to continue barring any calamitous displays between now and the end of the campaign.

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian joined the Hoops from CF. Montreal in January and his proved an instant hit with supporters due to his aggressive nature and tenacious attitude. Has a big future at the club.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Postecoglou could easily build his team around the US international who has been a fantastic signing for Celtic. A rock steady figure who organises the backline incredibly well.

4 . Yuki Kobayashi - CB With Carl Starfelt prone to the odd costly mistake, his Japanese team mate could step in to partner CCV providing he continues to get further game time in the coming months. Still getting to grips with the physicality of Scottish football and with a full pre-season under his belt, he could prove to be another shrewd acquisition. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group