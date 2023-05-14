Ange Postecoglou will be looking to add extra quality to his squad during the close season. Another striker to provide additional depth would be beneficial.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been a shrewd operator in the transfer market since his arrival at Parkhead, making a habit of finalising his business as early as possible.

The Hoops boss has reiterated he is “always alert” when it comes to identifying possible signing targets as he prepares to lead his fifth window. Uncertainty remains over how many arrivals we could see in Glasgow’s East End this summer and several key players will undoubtedly attract interest from clubs in the Premier League and across the globe.

That turned out to be the case in January when Giorgos Giakoumakis and Josip Juranovic were sold for big money. Israeli winger Liel Abada could be next in line with Dutch giants Ajax reportedly displaying a keen interest.

Postecoglou will once again be aiming to emerge from his transfer activity in a stronger place than he found himself in as he explained plans are already in place to add further competition in certain areas.

“The goal is the same in every transfer window. We want to come out of it stronger than we go into it,” the Australian stated. “We have to be ready for that and make sure that come the end of the window we are in a better position than we were going into it.”

With Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu the only two recognisiable out-and-out strikers, the addition of another forward to provide increased depth would be beneficial.

Here, we take a look at how Celtic could line-up ahead of the 2023/24 campaign:

1 . 20751836.jpg Manager Ange Postecoglou addresses the fans at Celtic Park after their Scottish Premiership title success. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

2 . Joe Hart - GK Not getting any younger and will turn 36 next month but Ange Postecoglou has placed a lot of trust in the former England number one and that is expected to continue barring any calamitous displays between now and the end of the campaign.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian joined the Hoops from CF. Montreal in January and his proved an instant hit with supporters due to his aggressive nature and tenacious attitude. Has a big future at the club. Currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

4 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Postecoglou could easily build his team around the US international who has been a fantastic signing for Celtic. A rock steady figure who organises the backline incredibly well. Has recently undergone surgery on a knee problem with a view to being fit and ready for the start of next season.