Ange Postecoglou has been busy identifying possible signing targets ahead of the summer window.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has made a real habit of being quick to get his transfer business completed as early as possible in terms of potential incoming, while he acknowledges some players will be moved on this summer.

The Hoops boss has reiterated he is “always alert” when it comes to identifying possible signing targets as he prepares to lead his fifth window as Hoops boss. Uncertainty remains over how many arrivals we could see at Parkhead during the close season and a number of key players will undoubtedly attract interest from clubs across the globe.

That turned out to be the case in January when Giorgos Giakoumakis left the club to eventually join MLS side Atlanta United, while Croatian full-back Josip Juranovic was sold for big money to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.

Alistair Johnston, Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata and Oh Hyeon-gyu all headed in the opposite direction to bolster the squad and playing important roles during the second half of the season to date.

Postecoglou will once again be aiming to emerge from his summer transfer activity in a stronger place than they found themselves in as he explained plans are already in place to add further competition in certain areas.

He stated earlier this month: “The goal is the same in every transfer window. We want to come out of it stronger than we go into it. We have to be ready for that and make sure that come the end of the window we are in a better position than we were going into it.

Here, we take a look at how Celtic could line-up ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

2 . Joe Hart - GK Not getting any younger and will turn 36 next month but Ange Postecoglou has placed a lot of trust in the former England number one and that is expected to continue barring any calamitous displays between now and the end of the campaign.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian joined the Hoops from CF. Montreal in January and his proved an instant hit with supporters due to his aggressive nature and tenacious attitude. Has a big future at the club.

4 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Postecoglou could easily build his team around the US international who has been a fantastic signing for Celtic. A rock steady figure who organises the backline incredibly well.