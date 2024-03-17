You're not a fan of Celtic if you haven't done these ten things

There have been many ups and downs for Celtic supporters during a season packed with contrasting emotions.

Brendan Rodgers' side remain firmly in the hunt to retain their Premiership title and moved to the top of the table after Kyogo Furuhashi, Nicolas Kuhn and James Forrest all scored in Saturday's 3-1 home win against St Johnstone. A domestic double also remains a possibility after last weekend's 4-2 win over Livingston set up a Scottish Cup semi-final date with Aberdeen next month.

However, there has been disappointment after a bid for another treble ended with a ViaPlay Cup defeat against Kilmarnock and European interest ended when the Hoops ended at the bottom of a Champions League group containing Feyenoord, Lazio and Atletico Madrid.

But no matter how the on-field events impact on you, there are just certain things you have to do as a Celtic fan - and here are just ten of them!

1 . Celebrated a goal by doing the Huddle Thousands of Celtic fans often celebrate a goal or a victory by linking arms and facing away from the park before taking part in a mass huddle. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . Took part in a pre-match tifo display Ultras group, the Green Brigade, are synonymous with producing a host of eye-catching tifos and fans who have watched a game at Parkhead will undoubtedly have taken part in one.

3 . Visited the iconic Billy McNeill statue A famous statue of Celtic’s greatest ever captain Billy McNeill lifted the European Cup in 1967 was erected outside Parkhead. His association with the club as a player, manager and ambassador spanned 60 years.

4 . Held your green and white scarf aloft to sing a spine-tingling rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ Most football supporters opt to hold their scarves outstretched above their heads. It is believed Celtic adopted the iconic tune after facing Liverpool in a number of friendlies and testimonial matches over the years. It’s an impressive sight when 60,000 fans are doing so in unison. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group