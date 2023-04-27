Visited the Billy McNeill statue, celebrated by doing the Huddle and sang ‘The Celtic Song’ are just some of the traditions for fans.

Celtic Park, or commonly known as ‘Paradise’, holds a special place in the heart of ever Celtic supporter. It is the club’s spiritual home and is the eighth-largest football stadium in the UK.

The 60,000 capacity venue is where supporters come together every second weekend to share one common bond: a love for their football team. As a result of this, there are certain preferences and experiences which define Celtic fans and make them unique when compared with every other fanbase in Scottish football.

In this list we look through 10 of those quirky rituals. If there are any that we missed out then please let us know...

1 . Celebrated by doing the Huddle Thousands of Celtic fans often celebrate a goal or a victory by linking arms and facing away from the park before taking part in a mass huddle.

2 . Walked up The Celtic Way In order to get to Celtic Park for home games, a lot of supporters like to make the short walk up The Celtic Way towards the stadium pre-match.

3 . Visited the iconic Billy McNeill statue A famous statue of Celtic’s greatest ever captain Billy McNeill lifted the European Cup in 1967 was erected outside Parkhead. His association with the club as a player, manager and ambassador spanned 60 years.

4 . Taken part in a rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ Most football supporters opt to hold their scarves outstretched above their heads. It is believed Celtic adopted the iconic tune after facing Liverpool in a number of friendlies and testimonial matches over the years. It’s an impressive sight when 60,000 fans are doing so in unison.