Celtic’s Jota ‘agrees terms with Al-Ittihad’ for move to Saudi league

Celtic winger Jota has agreed terms for a move to Saudi Arabian team Al Ittihad according to reports.
The Portuguese winger could be set for an exit from Parkhead this summer with news in Saudi of a move to join players including Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.
The Al-Kass media channel, with 1.4million Twitter followers, states that Jota has agreed terms with Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad.
Portuguese compatriot Nuno Esperito Santo is manager and former Scottish coach Ian Cathro is in the backroom staff.
The official account says: “The Saudi club Al-Ittihad agrees with the Portuguese player Joao Felipe on all terms and details of the contract to join its ranks during the current summer transfer period; And a few minor details remain with his club Celtic.”
Jota is currently contracted until 2027 at Celtic so the club would expect a substantial transfer fee for the player who has contributed 28 goals in two years at the club following an initial loan spell from Benfica. Celtic paid £6.5m to sign Jota permanently last summer.