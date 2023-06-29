Celtic’s Jota ‘agrees terms with Al-Ittihad’ for move to Saudi league

Celtic's Jota celebrates making it 3-1 during a Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Celtic winger Jota has agreed terms for a move to Saudi Arabian team Al Ittihad according to reports.

The Portuguese winger could be set for an exit from Parkhead this summer with news in Saudi of a move to join players including Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Al-Kass media channel, with 1.4million Twitter followers, states that Jota has agreed terms with Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad.

Portuguese compatriot Nuno Esperito Santo is manager and former Scottish coach Ian Cathro is in the backroom staff.

The official account says: “The Saudi club Al-Ittihad agrees with the Portuguese player Joao Felipe on all terms and details of the contract to join its ranks during the current summer transfer period; And a few minor details remain with his club Celtic.”