Chance to win two kids' places at Motherwell FC Easter camp worth Â£50 each!

Your Motherwell Times has teamed up with our friends at Motherwell Football Club Community Trust to bring you another top competition.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2018, 18:46 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST

We are offering two lucky readers of primary school age the chance to win one full week at the club’s Easter football camp playing on the club’s astro turf at the stadium worth £50 each.

As Easter approaches – and the holiday’s come with it – Motherwell FC have plenty for you to take part in.

The Motherwell FC Community Trust’s Easter Camps get underway on Monday, April 2 until April 13 with opportunities for youngsters to develop their skills and learn new tricks, as well meeting first-team stars.

The camps offer fun tournaments and skills sessions with the trust’s fully-qualified coaches.

You must be of primary school age (5-12) to join in the fun and you might even bump into the club’s mascots Steelman and his girder friend: see www.motherwellfcct.co.uk for more information.

All you have to do to enter is answer this simple question: What is Steelman’s girder friend called?”

Answers can be emailed to [email protected], along with your child’s name, age with the subject competition.

Deadline for entries is noon next Thursday, March 29.