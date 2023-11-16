Chelsea's next opponents in the Premier League, Newcastle United, will be without one of their key players when the teams come to blows.

We are currently in the midst of an international break - when Chelsea return to Premier League action, they will take on Newcastle United on November 25 at St. James' Park.

For this game, the Toon will be without a number of key players. There had been hopes that talismanic striker, Callum Wilson, could be available but The Telegraph has reported he is set to be out for a period of six weeks after suffering a hamstring problem.

That's not all - key defender Sven Botman may be out of action for longer than anticipated. The Dutch international may require surgery to fix his knee injury - if this is the case, he will be ruled out until February. Chelsea have their own injury woes - players such as Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana will all definitely miss out on the game against the Magpies as things stand.

Who else is out for Newcastle?

Newcastle currently have more players who are out with injuries or who have doubts surrounding their availability than any other team in the Premier League, with 13 in total. However, a handful of these are expected to make their return when they take on the Blues on November 25.

Besides Wilson, the Mags will be without Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett due to injury. Additionally, Sandro Tonali is suspended as he continues to serve his footballing ban for a breach of betting regulations, while Lewis Hall is unable to face his parent club.