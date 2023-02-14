The Hoops icon has been critical of professional referees both in Scotland and England when working as a television pundit

Rangers fans have criticised Celtic icon Chris Sutton over comments made in defence of referees in England after news emerged that hundreds of grassroots officials fear for their safety when refereeing matches.

Over 900 referees south of the border responded to a questionnaire conducted by BBC Radio 5 Live, with 293 saying they had been physcially abused by spectators, players, coaches or managers during games. Some described being punched, headbutted and spat at.

Paul Field, president of the Referees’ Association in England, claims the abuse of match officials is impacting on their mental health, with the Football Association (FA) declaring a small minority of people abuse referees but has pledged to stamp it out of the game, including “stronger sanctions” and “a new three-year strategy” to help address the problem.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: TV Pundit and Former Footballer Chris Sutton looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on April 22, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A statement read: “Through stronger sanctions, leading innovations and a new three-year strategy coming soon, we are determined to tackle this issue and build a safer and more inclusive environment for our match officials to have happy and fulfilling long term experiences as referees.”

Sutton, who is renowned for his strong opinions and is often critical of professional referees both in Scotland and England when working as a television pundit for BT Sport, responded to the figures by issuing a strong defence of referees with a trial of officials wearing body cameras set to take place this year.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Sutton said: “You have to ask yourself, why would anyone want to put themselves through that on a Sunday morning? I don’t get that. If people want grassroots football to thrive and survive then the attitude towards referees from players, coaches and parents does need to change.

“It has been going on far too long and it does need to stop. I do have to say there was an incident about 15 years ago with my own son. I ran on to the field beause I was worried about him being seriously injured. I had a few choice words to the referee an I look back at that moment and think that I was totally wrong to do that.

“Albeit I was a parent I got caught up in the moment. Taking a step back I didn’t help the young referee at that particular time and I realise that is unacceptable. As I say, if we want grassroots football to really thrive then people need to start really respecting referees more.

“Otherwise, why would they do it? A lot of referees get up on a Sunday morning, they do it for virtually nothing. Grassroots football needs volunteers and why would anyone want to put themselves through abuse on a Sunday morning? I don’t understand that.”

His comments were called out by some Rangers supporters on Twitter as they slammed his “hypocrisy” when discussing the issue.

One wrote: “Hypocrisy from Chris here, if you view his commentary on Scottish football, he essentially accuses the referees up here of cheating to help one club above another, putting untold pressure & encourages fans to accuse & threaten the officials.”

A second posted: “A reminder that a Scottish referee required police protection at his home and when travelling to his place of work following a campaign against him, led by Sutton,” while a third admitted: “Wow is this clown for real? All he does is drive agendas about referees in Scotland.”

