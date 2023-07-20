The former Hoops star has replaced Andy Walker as a lead pundit ahead of the new campaign.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has left his role as a lead pundit on BT Sport to join rival broadcaster Sky Sports from the start of the 2023/24 cinch Premiership season.

The Hoops legend, who was often involved in a light-hearted confrontation of arguments with Rangers hero Ally McCoist on BT Sport, will now move across to front up the Scottish football coverage alongside former Ibrox frontman Kris Boyd, plus presenter Eilidh Barbour and lead commentator Ian Crocker.

Sutton spent six years at Parkhead, winning three league titles, three Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup and a statement released by Sky Sports read: “Known for his forthright opinions on the Scottish game, Sutton enjoyed a successful 21-year playing career that also saw him win the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers - as well as enjoying spells at Norwich City, Chelsea, Brimingham City and Aston Villa.”

“I can’t wait to join the Sky Sports team ahead of an exciting new cinch Premiership season,” Sutton said. “I’m sure Kris and I will have some good discussions throughout.”

Sky Sports’ director of football Gary Hughes added: “Chris is as sharp on the mic as he was in front of goal for Celtic. We look forward to him joining our coverage of the cinch Premiership, bringing his incredible experience and forthright opinions to our coverage.”

Sky’s coverage of the new campaign begins on Saturday, August 5 when Sutton’s former club unfurl the champions’ flag at home to Ross County, with Rangers’ trip to Kilmarnock also live later that day. The broadcaster will show up to 48 top-flight matches across the coming season after agreeing a new four-year contract extension to the current deal with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) in September last year.

As part of the agreement, Sky Sports will broadcast live from each Premiership ground on up to FIVE occasions every season - one more than the current deal. They have also agreed to continue their coverage of the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) action in addition to become the main sponsor of the SWPL League Cup.