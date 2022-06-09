The Liverpool defender launched his own charity in November 2020 to give children a chance at a brighter future.

ClassForKids have launched a fundraising campaign to support Scotland captain and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson’s AR26 charity.

The award-winning online booking and management platform for kids activity clubs has donated £1,000 to the charity, which provides provides crucial support to kids and young people in five regions across Scotland, with a huge activity presence across the Glasgow areas.

The AR26 helps over 1,00 children per week by offering free football sessions, life-changing experiences and mentoring opportunities for young people across Inverclyde, North Glasgow, Glasgow South, Dundee and North Ayrshire.

ClassForKids will work closely alongside AR26 charity this summer and is seeking support to elevate the funds with the highly desirable “ultimate prize draw”.

The proceeds will help to provide young people with the same chances and fun-filled experiences, regardless of their circumstances.

ClassForKids CEO, Nikki Th’ng stated: “The work AR26 do is quite clearly in line with ClassForKids values, in supporting children to take up more exercise, helping with their mental health and everything around their setup and ethos.

“We have been involved in this partnership for a while now which has been really successful and long may it continue as we move forward.

“As a larger business, we are constantly looking for people to inspire us. Working with kids club owners, organisers and charities motivates our team to continue the work we are doing to support club owners and others.

“We are not just looking to continue existing partnerships but are always on the lookout for new partnerships, too.”

With the current cost of living contuing to rise, the campaign will provide much-needed support to families across Scotland.

Whether young people are looking for pathways to employment and further education, once in a lifetime experiences based on their hobbies and interests or access to free football sessions, they can achieve it without the usual costs thanks to the newly-formed collaboration.

Amanda Nisanci, Head of Partnerships at AR26 said: “At present, we bring free football to approximately 350 6-16 year olds across Scotland every week.

“By 2023 we want to be engaging in the region of 1,000 beneficiaries each week with the ultimate goal to be giving every child in Scotland the chance to play football outwith school in a safe, engaging, fun and inspiring environment.

“We pride ourselves on the on and off the pitch education and engagement being of equal importance, immersing ourselves in the communities we deliver.

“Every single penny raised by Class4Kids will directly benefit children and young people across Scotland via our three core community programmes: Football for All, Hope for Youths and Life Changing Experiences.

“Since launching in 2020, the demand and need for what we do has never been greater and partnership working is key in order to extend our current provisions to more locations, reaching even more beneficiaries needing our support most.”

Prize draw tickets are priced at just £1 per ticket. Prizes include:

● A Liverpool shirt signed by Andy Robertson

● A pair of football boots signed by Andy Roberston

● A £100 cinema voucher

● A £100 dinner voucher

● A Brand New Ipad

Donations will go a long way towards supporting Scotland’s young people:

● £5 will provide one child with a summer camp session

● £20 pays for a week’s access for one child a to fun-filled summer camp with lunch included

● £50 creates ten additional spaces at summer camps across the country

Enter now at https://ar26-fundraiser.rallyup.com/ar26-fundraiser. UK Entrants only. Closes July, 15, 2022.

About ClassForKids

ClassForKids is a secure, cutting-edge online booking and payment system for children’s activities. Used by parents, clubs, coaches, class providers and children’s franchises across the country, the modern platform is simple to use and designed to save both parents and businesses hours of time.

Using any device, parents can quickly organise, book and pay for their child’s clubs and classes all in one place and at the touch of a button.

About AR26

‘Football For All’ - Launched in April 2020, this project provides free football sessions to kids aged 6-16, in five regions across Scotland including North Ayrshire, North Glasgow, Inverclyde, Glasgow South and Dundee.

‘Hope For Youths’ - This project aims to provide children with a great first chance in life as opposed to just a second one.

AR26 believe mentoring young people can aid them in achieving a fair start in life as young adults. This is achieved through partnerships with local charities, community organisations, local authorities, recruitment agencies, schools and careers advisors.