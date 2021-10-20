Clyde boss Danny Lennon accepts full blame for inept showing against Montrose

*

The Broadwood boss said after the game he felt “very raw” and it was likely to take a few days to digest the afternoon’s disappointment.

He admitted the Bully Wee had fallen flat in a lot of fundamental aspects of the game and careful contemplation would be needed to assess what went wrong.

Lennon also said he appreciated fans were upset, as illustrated by criticism directed at the club, but appealed to them to direct their wrath at him rather than his players.

"I take full responsibility today,” he said in a post-match interview. "I have tried to put square pegs in round holes there and, regardless of that, and in terms of the goals and the start we gave ourselves, it was particularly poor.”

Montrose went a goal up after barely a minute and, within five minutes, they were 2-0 ahead, while a third goal arrived just after the midway point of the first half. Clyde were buried by two more goals in the second 45.

Lennon said his side had failed in terms of basic defending, explaining: “Dropping runners, balls getting played over the top of us, not defending crosses properly. On top of that, within five or ten minutes, we are two-nothing down. It’s a very difficult task against a very, very good side but there is a lot of reflection to be done.

“I think we have to reflect and analyse what went horribly wrong. Looking at that, and right throughout the second half, there is no excuse for that level of performance, the way we conceded.”

Lennon also urged supporters to be less scathing in their remarks towards players. “I could hear the fans’ frustration and I totally understand that because I am a fan myself and I totally feel that,” he said. “There were one or two shouts – we are already hurting and the players don’t need to be hearing that."

Lennon said he should be target of any fans’ ire as it was him who brought the players to the club and the buck stops with him. “That’s basically my message – not to have a pop – but I think there are certain ways,” he said.

“I totally understand the frustration, but let's vent it in the right manner.”